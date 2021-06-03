Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) Short Interest Up 25.3% in May

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the April 29th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,441,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:REFG opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions
See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.