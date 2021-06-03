Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Sets New 12-Month High at $611.80

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 611.80 ($7.99) and last traded at GBX 594.40 ($7.77), with a volume of 524930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 578.60 ($7.56).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Mail to GBX 763 ($9.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 558.30 ($7.29).

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,698.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

About Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

