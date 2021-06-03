$823.40 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post sales of $823.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $815.51 million to $835.40 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $823.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.93. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 247.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

