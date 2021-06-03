NIO (NYSE:NIO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NIO. CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.48.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NIO has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 2.54.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.