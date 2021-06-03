Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at CLSA

Equities research analysts at CLSA started coverage on shares of Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WDH opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Waterdrop has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Waterdrop Inc operates technology platforms for insurance and healthcare service markets. It operates independent third-party insurance platform for health and life insurance; and medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms, as well as provides insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.