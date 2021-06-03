Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $43.60

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $45.60 to $43.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.13% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on LI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.
Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.13. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
