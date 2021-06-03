Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $43.60

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $45.60 to $43.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.13. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

