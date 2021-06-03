Vistra (NYSE:VST) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

VST opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.87. Vistra has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,096.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Vistra by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vistra by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vistra by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

