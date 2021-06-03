Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EURN. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronav from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, ING Group lowered shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of EURN opened at $9.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $28,008,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Euronav by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Euronav by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. 25.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

