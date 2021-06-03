Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Separately, Hovde Group lowered Evans Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

EVBN opened at $37.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.21. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 138.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

