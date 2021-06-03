Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Rating Increased to Buy at CL King

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was upgraded by stock analysts at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. CL King’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

CAL opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. Caleres has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caleres will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $512,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,747,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $1,703,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 11.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after buying an additional 159,779 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Caleres by 103.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 55,947 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Caleres in the first quarter valued at $1,053,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Caleres by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Six Columns Capital LP acquired a new position in Caleres in the first quarter valued at $7,049,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

