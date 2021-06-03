Morgan Stanley Lowers Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $89.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.91.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.07. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,724 shares of company stock worth $7,973,043 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 33,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,494,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $13,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.