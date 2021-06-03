Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) versus Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Head to Head Analysis

Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Woodside Petroleum and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Petroleum 0 1 1 0 2.50 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Petroleum and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 50.40% 13.20% 13.20%

Risk & Volatility

Woodside Petroleum has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Woodside Petroleum and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Petroleum $3.60 billion 4.81 -$4.03 billion N/A N/A Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million N/A $3.40 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Woodside Petroleum.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Woodside Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Woodside Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 45.8%.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats Woodside Petroleum on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. Woodside Petroleum Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2020, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 2,736 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

