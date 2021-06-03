National Bankshares Analysts Give Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) a C$22.00 Price Target

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has been assigned a C$22.00 price objective by investment analysts at National Bankshares in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMP.UN. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.58.

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$19.62 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$15.87 and a one year high of C$19.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

