Financial Analysis: Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) versus Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) and Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.0% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Plains GP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Plains GP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Genesis Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Plains GP pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Genesis Energy pays out -39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Plains GP pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Genesis Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genesis Energy and Plains GP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Energy $1.82 billion 0.69 -$416.68 million ($1.54) -6.71 Plains GP $23.29 billion 0.10 -$568.00 million $7.79 1.51

Genesis Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plains GP. Genesis Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plains GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genesis Energy and Plains GP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesis Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Plains GP 0 2 4 0 2.67

Genesis Energy currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.29%. Plains GP has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.08%. Given Plains GP’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plains GP is more favorable than Genesis Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Genesis Energy and Plains GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Energy -26.35% -19.67% -2.89% Plains GP 0.35% 0.73% 0.32%

Risk and Volatility

Genesis Energy has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plains GP has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Plains GP beats Genesis Energy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,422 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Its Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services segment offers sulfur-extraction services to refining operations; and operates storage and transportation assets. This segment provides services to ten refining operations; and sells sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals. Its Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment offers onshore facilities and transportation services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers by purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates trucks, trailers, railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.2 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil and carbon dioxide (CO2). It owns four onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 450 miles of pipe in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas; and four operational crude oil rail unloading facilities in Baton Rouge and Raceland, Louisiana, as well as Walnut Hill, Florida and Natchez, Mississippi. Its Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 91 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 3.2 million barrels; and 42 push/tow boats. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned and leased assets comprising 18,370 miles of crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 35 million barrels of above-ground tank capacity; and 815 trailers. The Facilities segment engages in the provision of storage, terminalling, and throughput services primarily for crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas; NGL fractionation and isomerization services; and natural gas and condensate processing services. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned and operated approximately 75 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity; 28 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 68 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas storage capacity; 26 Bcf of base gas; 5 natural gas processing plants; a condensate processing facility; 8 fractionation plants; 22 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; 5 marine facilities; and 330 miles of pipelines. The Supply and Logistics segment engages in the purchase, logistics, and resale of crude oil and NGL. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned 16 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 4 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill in pipelines owned by third parties and other inventory; 680 trucks and 840 trailers; and 6,000 crude oil and NGL railcars. The company offers logistics services to producers, refiners, and other customers. PAA GP Holdings LLC operates as a general partner of the company. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

