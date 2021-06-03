Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) will announce $285.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.00 million and the highest is $286.19 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $259.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,328. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATGE opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.89. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

