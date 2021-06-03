The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) to Neutral

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bridgestone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of BRDCY opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.41.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

