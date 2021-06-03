Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €820.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €820.00 ($964.71) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s previous close.

KER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) target price on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) target price on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €699.82 ($823.32).

Get Kering alerts:

KER stock opened at €746.80 ($878.59) on Thursday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €661.48.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.