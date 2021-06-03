Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 12,657 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average daily volume of 6,027 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.96.

BEKE stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. KE has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. KE’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of KE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KE by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 891,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after purchasing an additional 328,339 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in shares of KE by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 589,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,289,000 after purchasing an additional 71,552 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

