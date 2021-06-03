OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $47.48. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $47.48, with a volume of 1,182 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.71. The company has a market cap of $558.70 million, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.