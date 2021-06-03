Traders Buy High Volume of ProShares Ultra Financials Call Options (NYSEARCA:UYG)

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,956 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,042% compared to the average daily volume of 434 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of UYG opened at $65.11 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $65.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.13.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

