Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Cutera stock opened at $44.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.81. Cutera has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $787.25 million, a PE ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cutera will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,759,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,932,000 after acquiring an additional 99,856 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 69,025 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth $37,386,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after acquiring an additional 245,900 shares during the period.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

