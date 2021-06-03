Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Begins Coverage on Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.09. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $27.16.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

