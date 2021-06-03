ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Get ChampionX alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ChampionX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.96.

CHX stock opened at $29.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,705 shares of company stock valued at $888,179. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth $79,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.