American Outdoor Brands’ (AOUT) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s current price.

AOUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $19,515,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $25,476,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $13,521,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 161.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 271,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $9,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

