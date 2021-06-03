Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.61 Million

Brokerages expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post $113.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.08 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $109.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $466.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.20 million to $506.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $497.56 million, with estimates ranging from $462.90 million to $586.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.36 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,381,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,285,000 after buying an additional 1,465,012 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4,012.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after buying an additional 1,230,437 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $15,622,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after buying an additional 871,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

