K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s (KPLUY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Commerzbank cut K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KPLUY stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.59.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

