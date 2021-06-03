Zacks Investment Research Lowers RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) to Hold

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RADA. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $556.55 million, a P/E ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 0.99.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 47,652 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 234,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 43,811 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

