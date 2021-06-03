Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) to “Buy”

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SITM. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

SITM opened at $98.03 on Tuesday. SiTime has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $151.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -196.06 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.25.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $304,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,953 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,396,000 after purchasing an additional 901,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,491 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

