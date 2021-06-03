Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

VERO opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $118.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.50.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERO. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 5,787.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 891,300 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.