Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 105.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TALS opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $17.65.

In other Talaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.