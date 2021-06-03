Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.75. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 431,205 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $121.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 346,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 232,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

