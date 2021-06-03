Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,601 ($47.05). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 3,576 ($46.72), with a volume of 168,272 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The firm has a market cap of £10.10 billion and a PE ratio of 21.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,557.16.

In other Schroders news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 15,000 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,575 ($46.71), for a total transaction of £536,250 ($700,614.06). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 25,000 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,560 ($46.51), for a total transaction of £890,000 ($1,162,790.70). In the last three months, insiders sold 57,926 shares of company stock worth $206,527,400.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

