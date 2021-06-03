Short Interest in Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Expands By 29.0%

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the April 29th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Toro Energy stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Toro Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.

Get Toro Energy alerts:

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the north-eastern goldfields region of Western Australia. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.