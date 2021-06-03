Short Interest in Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Rises By 26.7%

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the April 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKRCF opened at $29.98 on Thursday. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

