Barclays Increases Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $121.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target raised by Barclays from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM opened at $119.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.01. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,325 shares of company stock worth $7,267,062. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.