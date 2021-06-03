Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Rating Increased to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.70.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 27.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

