Methanex (TSE:MX) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$46.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.75.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$44.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$24.10 and a twelve month high of C$62.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.36. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.6499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

