Critical Comparison: Vital Farms (VITL) and Its Rivals

Vital Farms (NASDAQ: VITL) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vital Farms to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 4.59% 9.22% 6.89% Vital Farms Competitors 4.60% 11.43% 4.63%

62.0% of Vital Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vital Farms and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $214.28 million $8.80 million 81.44 Vital Farms Competitors $9.53 billion $1.14 billion 8.53

Vital Farms’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vital Farms. Vital Farms is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vital Farms and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 4 3 0 2.43 Vital Farms Competitors 346 1182 1199 33 2.33

Vital Farms presently has a consensus target price of $34.57, indicating a potential upside of 57.21%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential downside of 6.30%. Given Vital Farms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Vital Farms competitors beat Vital Farms on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

