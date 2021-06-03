DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will announce sales of $33.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.80 million and the highest is $33.34 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $134.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.38 million to $135.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $144.98 million, with estimates ranging from $144.05 million to $145.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHX shares. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $169.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

DHI Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Beta Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the first quarter worth $80,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

