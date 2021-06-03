Analysts Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post $50.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.17 million and the highest is $51.47 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $56.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $209.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.99 million to $210.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $218.18 million, with estimates ranging from $215.96 million to $220.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AINV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

