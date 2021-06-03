Renew (LON:RNWH) Receives “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

Renew (LON:RNWH)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s previous close.

RNWH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 695 ($9.08).

Shares of LON:RNWH opened at GBX 646 ($8.44) on Tuesday. Renew has a 12-month low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 679.71 ($8.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 610.78. The stock has a market cap of £508.28 million and a P/E ratio of 21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

