Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Raised to GBX 1,950 at Royal Bank of Canada

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,688.25 ($22.06).

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,690 ($22.08) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,839.74. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12.

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

