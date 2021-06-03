Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Raised to GBX 1,950 at Royal Bank of Canada

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,688.25 ($22.06).
Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,690 ($22.08) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,839.74. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
