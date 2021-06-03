Barclays Increases Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Price Target to GBX 2,145

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.65) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,838.17 ($24.02).

Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 2,185 ($28.55) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,022.36. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,204 ($28.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 40.24.

In related news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, with a total value of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

