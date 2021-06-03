Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Increased to $326.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $326.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.08% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.
ALGT stock opened at $221.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.64. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $99.27 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.73.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,907,000 after acquiring an additional 100,997 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,496,000 after buying an additional 133,579 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after purchasing an additional 144,934 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
