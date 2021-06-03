Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Increased to $326.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $326.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

ALGT stock opened at $221.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.64. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $99.27 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,907,000 after acquiring an additional 100,997 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,496,000 after buying an additional 133,579 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after purchasing an additional 144,934 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

