Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TPRKY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TPRKY opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

