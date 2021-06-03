Short Interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Increases By 24.8%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the April 29th total of 6,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $84,914.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,586.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 80,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $178,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,854 shares of company stock valued at $364,138 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 890,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,913,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,652 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 802,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 53,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
