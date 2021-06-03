Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $105.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of DLTR opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.55. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

