Barrington Research Lowers AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Price Target to $6.00

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $10.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

AUTO stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.26. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.61 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoWeb will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoWeb by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 109,498 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AutoWeb by 332.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 48,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

