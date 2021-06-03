Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 477,800 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the April 29th total of 378,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

BELFB stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $186.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.70.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.