Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Short Interest Up 26.0% in May

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 488,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the April 29th total of 387,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.50. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 24,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. 11.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.